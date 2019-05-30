‘IH8PPL’ and 185 other rejected vanity plates so far this year in Ohio (Warning: graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This article starts out with a warning because some people want to put explicit and extremely graphic words or phrases on their license plates.
If you think that will offend you, turn back now.
The State of Ohio BMV has very specific rules about what can be put on a vanity plate and every day a panel of six people reviews all requests.
A plate will be rejected if it includes any of the following:
- Contains combinations and/phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are profane, (that is, swearwords or expletives), obscene, sexually explicit or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement).
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.
Rule 1, is pretty self explanatory:
You can’t put “DIP SH1T” on a plate, which was a request rejected on May 17.
Rule 2, is a little tricky but here is an example:
On May 10 a request for ‘FICHGN’ was rejected.
While most Ohio State Buckeye fans would agree, a plate expressing an explicit hatred of Michigan could provoke a “violent response" from a Wolverine fan.
Rule 3, is also pretty easy to understand:
On April 23, a request for “MURDAAA” was rejected because, yes, murder is a “lawless activity.”
