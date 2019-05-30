MillerCoors to donate 50,000 cans of water to Miami Valley Ohio tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - This week, MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water to residents and first responders impacted by tornadoes and heavy storms in the Dayton, Ohio area.
In partnership with Ball Corporation, C.H. Robinson and Bonbright Distributors Inc., the water cans will be distributed to residents in need through the Dayton Foodbank.
The City of Dayton has asked residents to conserve water and several employees from the MillerCoors Trenton Brewery have volunteered to help distribute the water.
“In the face of devastation, we’re doing our part to supply Miami Valley, Ohio tornado victims and first responders with essential clean water,” said Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Manager at MillerCoors. “Through the donation of the water cans, we aim to provide comfort and relief to help the community in their time of need.”
The water cans will be shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia and are expected to arrive by Friday at the local foodbank in Dayton, Ohio. In total, MillerCoors will donate 50,000 cans, coming on 20 pallets. Each case is a 12 pack filled with 12 ounces of water in each can.
MillerCoors has an ongoing commitment to water can donations to communities in crisis. MillerCoors launched its water program in 2017 in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next two years. The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah, Va., brewery. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.
In 2018, MillerCoors donated 50,000 cans of water to residents in Austin, Texas and 25,000 to residents in southern Iowa impacted by boil orders and 200,000 cans of water to people affected by Hurricane Florence and 100,000 to those affected by Hurricane Michael. MillerCoors made similar donations of more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
