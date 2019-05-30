MillerCoors to donate 50,000 cans of water to Miami Valley Ohio tornado victims

MillerCoors has an ongoing commitment to water can donations to communities in crisis. MillerCoors launched its water program in 2017 in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next two years. The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah, Va., brewery. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.