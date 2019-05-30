Montgomery police rescue trapped fawn

Montgomery police rescue trapped fawn
Montgomery police rescued a fawn trapped in a window grate.
May 30, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Sometimes, for police officers, the phrase ‘to protect and serve’ applies to more than just humans.

That was the case for two Montgomery police officers.

Thursday, the City of Montgomery, Ohio Government Facebook page posted a viewer taken by a local family.

The family called for assistance, but it wasn’t them who needed the help, it was a four-legged critter.

In a move that took the opposite path of ‘Bambi,’ the officers found a fawn trapped in a grate.

The post says the officers involved are Officer Paul Payne and Sgt. Plaatje. The two went above and beyond, kneeling to the ground and even laying down to scoop the small animal from it’s hole, wrapping it in a blanket, as the video shows.

Once the fawn is free, it began to cry out for it’s mom, so the officers looked for a place to set it down for a animal family reunion.

Job well done, officers.

As police officers you're never sure how your day's going to go. This call for service involved assisting one of our youngest 4 legged residents. It's a good day! Good job Officer Paul Payne with an assist from Sgt. Plaatje.

Posted by City of Montgomery, Ohio Government on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.