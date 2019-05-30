More rain to start day, marginal risk for severe weather

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Most of the Tri-State saw showers and storms overnight, and more may be coming our way Thursday.
Most areas ares under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms this morning and afternoon, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Communities to our east are under a slightly higher risk.
The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Then, showers should move off to the east.
Our afternoon high temperature will be near 80 degrees.
We could see more thunderstorms Friday, but most of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 70s again.
A cold front is expected to reach the region by Saturday.
A few showers and storms could still develop.
The high temperature should reach the upper 70s.
It will feel less humid by Sunday and into the first part of the upcoming work week.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 77.
Monday’s forecast looks near perfect with more sunshine and mild temperatures around 73 degrees.
