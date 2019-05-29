‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X surprises Mayfield elementary students with performance

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Just five days after seeing an entire school jam out to his hit “Old Town Road," rapper Lil Nas X gave the students of Lander Elementary School in Mayfield the surprise of a lifetime.
In case you haven’t turned on the radio, “Old Town Road” by the rapper, singer, and songwriter featuring country artist Billy Ray Cyrus owns the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Lander Elementary school posted this video of the whole school singing and dancing to the song to end the 5th Grade Talent Show on Thursday:
That video caught the eye of Lil Nas X, who decided he had to join the fun and perform it himself.
The rapper surprised the kids by giving them the coolest last day of school send-off on Wednesday.
He later posted the video on Instagram saying, “SAW THESE KIDS TURNIN UP TO OLD TOWN ROAD 5 DAYS AGO AND HAD TO COME THRU AND PERFORM ONE TIME. LOVE THESE MOMENTS!”
Pop culture news source Complex “rode around” with Lil Nas X to capture the moments before the rapper took the stage to the kids showing off their best dance moves during the performance.
Beware, the crowd’s screams of excitement are deafening:
