OTR boxing gym keeps doors open to keep kids off the street

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A boxing gym in Over-the-Rhine is keeping its doors open -- free of charge -- to keep kids active and off the streets.
With each jab and upper cut, the kids at Carradine Youth Boxing Academy are not only learning to how to spar. Coach Jesse Carradine says in addition to boxing he is teaching his students the game of life.
“You’re going to have some ups. You’re going to have some downs. You’re going to have some wins and you’re going to have some losses. Life ain’t fair but it’s just to get the kids mentally prepared for what’s going on out here in the world," he said.
But until his students are ready for their big fight against the world, his gym is their daily shelter to keep them out of harms way as they perfect each punch.
“It’s really to get these kids off the streets because there’s a lot of drugs going on out here. A lot of prostitution and these kids see this -- that’s why I’m trying to get these kids off the streets to save their life," he said.
The Carradine Youth Boxing Academy is open throughout the week. It’s free and all kids are welcome. The coach just asks that parents bring in bottles of water.
