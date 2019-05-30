OVI checkpoint in Cincinnati Thursday night

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities will be on the lookout for impaired drivers near the University of Cincinnati Thursday night.
The Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Cincinnati police will run the operation 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 100 block of East McMillan Street in Corryville, the task force said in a news release.
Police patrols also will be stepped up in the area.
Last year, there were 42-OVI related crashes and 79 OVI arrests within two miles of this location, according to the task force.
“This checkpoint was scheduled to address the ongoing OVI problem in this area as well as to educate the general public as to the operations of the Hamilton County OVI Task Force and their goals to reduce traffic fatalities,” the news release states.
Follow the OVI Task Force’s activities and learn more about the unit by visiting their Facebook page and Twitter account.
