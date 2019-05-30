WATCH LIVE: Person ‘stabilized’ inside Butler County grain silo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Rescue crews were called to the scene of a man trapped in a grain silo Thursday in Butler County.
Dispatch confirms the incident happened in the 2200 block of Timberman Road in Ross Township.
Multiple crews eventually arrived to the scene, and as of 6:30 p.m., officials said the man in the silo had been stabilized. They said it was still an active rescue effort, however.
Officials say because the silo was in use, the rescue is a very technical effort. Specialists will try to get the man out without him going any deeper into the silo or underneath any of the material inside.
