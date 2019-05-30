Search for SUV involved in Boone County hit and run

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff is investigating a hit and run involving a car and an SUV in Burlington.
It happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of 237 and Conrad Lane.
“They were swerving in and out of the lanes,” Mary Kincaid of Elsmere said.
She says the SUV was stopped in the northbound right hand hand turn lane when all of the sudden the driver turned, and floored it.
Kincaid says the impact spun her around and sliced the door panel of her 2018 Hyundai Sonata down to its frame.
"I was definitely shooken up. It was scary,” Kincaid said.
The driver of the SUV then made a U-turn and headed back toward Kentucky 18.
Kincaid describes the SUV as black or dark color with front-end damage that will have traces of blue paint, and possibly missing the housing for a fog light.
After sheriff’s deputies took a report, they left the crash scene.
That’s when Kincaid noticed a piece of the SUV that was left behind, apparently a fog light cover.
Kincaid says she Googled the part number from a sticker on the back and the search showed that it was a piece off a 2015 Dodge Journey.
She was going to let the sheriff’s department know about the part she found on Thursday morning.
Despite experiencing the shock of her first car accident, Kincaid says she’s counting her blessings.
"I didn’t get hurt. It was in the morning. The kids weren’t in the car. It could have been a lot worse, " Mary said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.