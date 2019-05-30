Teaching CPR in memory of teen lost to gun violence

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s a new twist on holding a vigil for a teen lost to gun violence. The Middletown woman who found the injured teen is teaching CPR to other teenagers so they’ll know what to do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.
The candlelight vigil for 17-year-old Joseph Davis was solemn and tear-filled. He was shot and killed in May 2018, the victim of gang violence, according to Middletown police. But before the vigil got underway, the kids who attended got a quick lesson in CPR so they too can save a life if they ever see something like Amanda Proffitt did one year ago.
"Put your hands on the chest plate,” said Proffitt, who’s certified in CPR, as she demonstrated to kids how simple chest compressions could make the difference between a young life lost or a young life saved.
“Pushing! Pushing! Pushing! You’re going to use a lot of your upper body strength!” said Proffitt. “Don’t be afraid to push!”
The teens are learning how to save others, using CPR, which has been the mission of Proffitt, who found Davis lying in a pool of blood May 29, 2018, on Woodlawn Avenue.
“Hopefully, they take it with them and use it for the greater good," she said.
After the CPR lesson, the group of friends and neighbors held hands, said a prayer for Joseph, then lit candles to honor him.
Davis, police said, was the victim of gang violence. They said a then-16-year-old killed him as part of his initiation.
“I liked hanging out with him,” said Demont Johnson. “Like, the time I was chillin’ with him and like, I ain’t known he was gonna die so quick, I thought he was gonna have more years, but he’s gone.”
Johnson, who is Davis’ cousin, said he found out about the murder online.
“I was looking on the news and it shocked me when he died, ya feel me?” said Johnson, his voice dropping.
Proffitt said after the candles go out, after the silk flowers fade, these kids will still have something nobody can take away, which are valuable, lifesaving skills. She hopes no kids get mixed-up in gang violence and through Joseph she said, they’ll save lives.
"Think before you react. Think of everything. Every decision you make has a consequence behind it,” said Proffitt tearfully.
Gonnii White, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Davis. White was 16 when the shooting happened, but he will be tried as an adult. He appeared briefly in the Butler County Courthouse May 28 for a pre-trial conference. White goes to trial June 10.
