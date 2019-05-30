Thousands still without power, water after tornadoes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - Thousands in the Dayton area are still without power and water for a third day as heavy equipment cleared storm debris left after the wave of Memorial Day hurricanes.
Dayton Power & Light said Thursday that more than 22,000 customers were still without electricity. The utility said 750 extra crew members from six states are helping out, doubling the usual number on the job.
Free bottled water is being distributed at stations throughout the area. According to the City of Dayton, these locations will distribute water until further notice:
- Osman Gazi Mosque: 1508 Valley St, Dayton 45404
- Corinthian Church: 700 S James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402
- Montgomery County Environmental Services: 1850 Spaulding Rd, Dayton 45432
- Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton 45417
The city lifted boil-advisories Thursday for the City of Dayton, Montgomery County, and portions of Greene County.
The Red Cross says an Emergency Response Vehicle will be in West Milton, Laura, and Ludlow Falls Thursday, driving through tornado-damaged neighborhoods handing out sandwiches, water, and snacks to residents.
On Friday, in addition to handing out sandwiches, water and snacks, the Red Cross will be distributing disaster cleanup kits.
Also on Friday, representatives from The Red Cross, emergency management agency, health department, as well as other agencies will be at a resource center at the West Milton Government Center, 701 S. Miami Street. Hours for the center are Friday from 1 pm - 7 pm, Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm, and 1 pm - 7 pm from June 3 to June 5.
Volunteers are needed to assist The American Red Cross relief efforts such as handing out emergency relief supplies and delivering meals and water to neighborhoods affected by the disaster. No training is necessary.
Visit www.redcross.org and click on the Disaster Volunteers Needed link to register.
Businesses and organizations that are interested in group volunteering opportunities should contact Red Cross Community Partnerships at (937) 222-6711.
Matthew 25 Ministries is establishing a regional depot at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, OH 45417. The depot will be open from 9 am – 6 pm, seven days a week beginning Friday, May 31, operating through June 16.
The team will be distributing supplies including ice, water and food from this location to those who have been affected by the recent tornadoes, accepting donations of supplies from individuals and groups, and resupplying Response Teams who will be distributing supplies into affected areas.
Matthew 25 is also deploying two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units. Initial setup locations for Loads of Hope will be the Home Depot at 5200 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45426 (up to 100 loads per day) and Walmart Supercenter at 1950 Havemann Rd, Celina, OH 45822 (up to 200 loads per day). Both locations will also do some product distribution.
Operations will begin at both locations Friday morning, May 31 at 9:00. Both locations will operate from 9 am - 5 pm or until the maximum number of loads per station has been reached. There is a limit of 2 loads of laundry per household. All washable items, with the exception of heavy bedding, will be accepted.
At least 17 twisters were confirmed in Ohio Monday night and early Tuesday, including several in the Dayton area that were responsible for the heavy damage.
