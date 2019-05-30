VIDEO: Mailbox vandals caught in the act

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to figure out who knocked over 50 mailboxes in Anderson Township.
Neighbors say they noticed some garbage cans were knocked down too.
All of this happened overnight on Thursday.
Authorities say the streets hardest hit include Woodpine Lane, State Road, and Rusticwood Lane.
We obtained home security footage from a woman who lives on Woodpine Lane.
In it, you can see at least three people in the video, one appears to be kicking a mailbox more than once.
If you have any information that could help authorities in their investigation, you are asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
