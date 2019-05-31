Comedian spurs celebrities to donate to Dayton Food Bank, helps raise $55K

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The National Weather Service confirmed a record breaking 18 tornadoes tore through the Ohio Valley Monday night.
Though many are still struggling in the wake of the destruction, a comedian took it upon himself to aid the Buckeye State and helped raise thousands.
The tornadoes which ripped through the Dayton-area Memorial Day left one person dead and thousands without power, water, and a place to sleep.
Dayton Power & Light said Thursday that more than 22,000 customers were still without electricity. The utility said 750 extra crew members from six states are helping out, doubling the usual number on the job.
Thursday evening, comedian Mike Birbiglia rallied his celebrity troops to do some good for the Ohioans in need.
Birbiglia asked his Twitter followers how he could help in the wake of the destruction and came up with an idea to have his fellow funny-folk and other big names and blue-check-marks join him in matching a $1,000 donation to the Dayton Food Bank.
The comic’s efforts quickly took off thanks to the quick action of Twitter and in less than 24 hours after his donation, more than 20 celebrities responded that they too had donated.
Big names such as Ohio’s own John Legend along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, Zooey Deschanel, Patton Oswalt, Jack Antonoff, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Gaffigan, and Zach Braff all matched Birbiglia’s donation.
Using the hashtag Dayton Donations, the celebs banded together to raise thousands.
Nearly 22 hours after his initial tweet, Birbiglia said he spoke with the food bank who told him they helped raise $55,000.
