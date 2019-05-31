Coney Island’s Cannonball Cove to open Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The wait is nearly over for fans of Coney Island.
The Cincinnati amusement park will officially open its new dive pool, Cannonball Cove Saturday at 10 a.m., park officials say.
They say the official grand opening will feature Dragonflies and their families from the Dragonfly Foundation will be among the first to cannonball into the new park attraction located in Sunlite Water Adventure, the park says.
Cannonball Cove was originally slated to open May 25, but was delayed due to what the park called ‘setbacks,’ though it only postponed the opening a mere week.
Coney Island credited the delay to a “setback in the concrete curing process."
