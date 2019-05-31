Dayton-area tornado upgraded to violent EF4, making it the most powerful storm in Ohio in nearly a decade

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the several tornadoes that ripped through the Dayton area late Monday has been upgraded to a rare, violent EF4 - making it the most powerful storm to hit the state in nearly a decade, according to the National Weather Service.
The new ranking was announced early Thursday evening upon further review of the damage by one the weather service’s survey teams.
The tornado moved across Montgomery County from west of Brookville through Trotwood to Dayton to Riverside, NWS said in a public information statement issued at 5:15 p.m.
An EF4 tornado is classified by the weather service as “violent” with wind speeds between 166-200 mph.
The last time an EF4 tornado touched down in Ohio was June 5, 2010 near Toledo in the community of Millbury, the weather service said early Friday.
