Mainly Dry This Weekend With Just A Few Rain Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Welcome to your weekend! We start your Friday out with a mainly dry morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60’s as you step out. I do expect some on and off showers and some thunder this afternoon into the early evening hours, but we will be dry after sunset.
The weekend is not a wash out, however we will keep our eye on some chances for hit and miss showers and thunderstorms. Saturday you can expect mostly dry conditions with a chance in the evening and a high of 83 degrees. Then a chance on Sunday morning before a partly cloudy sky on Sunday afternoon and a daytime high of 78 degrees.
We will dry and comfortable early next week with temperatures in the mid to low 70’s with sunshine.
