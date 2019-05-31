Matthew 25: Ministries deploys to Dayton to help with disaster relief

MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries sent a team to Dayton Friday morning to help with the disaster relief efforts.
The organization set up a hub at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Truckloads of water, food and other essential items were given out throughout the day.
Down the street at Home Depot on Salem Avenue, families could stop by the “Loads of Hope” Mobile Unit to wash their clothes free of charge.
“I’m getting my laundry done. I have clean laundry. I’m excited and to have someone else do it for you,” Amy Pasquarelli said.
She says there hasn’t been much to get excited about this week. “The devastation is just imaginable unless you see it first hand,” Pasquarelli said.
Although many of her neighbors homes were ripped apart, her house is still standing. “We were without water for two days and we were without power. We have four poles down in front of our house. They are working on it so I don’t think it’s going to be very quick to restore power," Pasquarelli said.
Ben Williams is the Disaster Relief Coordinator for Matthew 25: Ministries. He says while the cleanup may take a long time, he’s happy that his team can help supply the day to day items that people often take for granted.
“To be able to wash people’s clothes during this time is a thing people don’t really think about during disasters but when you get your clean clothes back and you can put on a fresh smelling shirt or whatever that can really brighten your day. We try to bring people hope during this time and hopefully restore some sense of normalcy to the situation they’re going through,” Williams said.
Even those who lost just about everything tell us they still feel blessed to know they’re not alone.
“It brings me to tears almost every day. Driving to the gas station, I see people out giving water, hot meals people helping other people in their yards. The community has come together. It’s amazing,” Pasquarelli said.
Matthew 25 Ministries will remain in the Dayton area every single day through June 16 if you want help or need help. You can learn more by visiting their website. https://m25m.org/disaster/daytontornadoes19
