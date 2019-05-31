A Mostly Dry Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Thunderstorms come to an end this evening and the air stays warm and humid. Overnight however it will cool to around 60° with some locations dropping into the upper 50s. Saturday will not be rain free, a few showers will pop but only in spots around the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Ditto for Sunday. So most of the weekend will be dry for most of the FOX19 NOW viewers. Monday and Tuesday will be dry also but wet and stormy weather returns late Wednesday through Friday.