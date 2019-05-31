Investigation underway into fire at Roselawn apartment building

ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating an early morning blaze at an apartment building in Roselawn.
Crews responded about 6 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the windows of an apartment building in the 7100 block of Eastlawn Drive near Losantiville Avenue.
They said they found “multiple holes in the first floor" and evacuated residents.
No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator has been called to the scene.
Westbound Eastlawn Drive is shut down until further notice.
