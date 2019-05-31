NKY officials correct report of missing incarcerated woman

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky officials are correcting an earlier statement regarding an incarcerated woman in the Boone County area.
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Facebook page said at 10:02 a.m. Friday that a woman escaped the custody of the Boone County Detention Center on May 30.
However, at 11:52 a.m., they issued a correction in the comments section on the post saying that the woman, Aimee Anglin, 31, was actually released from the Boone County Detention Center to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ Home Incarceration Program.
Officials say Anglin ‘failed to comply’ with that program.
They apologized for their original post and said their information came from the Department of Corrections and they regret the confusion. The post was also quickly updated to reflect their correction.
This is not the first issue to arise in northern Kentucky regarding jails this week.
Thursday, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney put out an alert for Jerry Iles, 57, who escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center May 23.
