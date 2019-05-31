Reds Hall of Fame continues the 2019 bobblehead series with Joe Nuxhall

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore continues its 2019 bobblehead program by celebrating the 75th anniversary of Joe Nuxhall’s major league debut.
Pitcher Joe Nuxhall is most remembered for having been the youngest player ever to appear in a major league game at the age of 15. Despite his brief initial stint, Nuxhall returned and became one of the best left-handed pitchers in club history.
A two-time National League All-Star, he pitched 15 seasons for the Reds and struck out 1,289 batters, the most by a left-handed pitcher in Reds history. Nicknamed “The Ol’ Lefthander,” Nuxhall was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1968 and his microphone was retired by the club in 2007.
The bobbleheads are free with regular-price admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum (or a Great American Ball Park tour) beginning Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m., and will be available Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of June, while supplies last.
Only 5,000 bobbleheads have been produced, and there is a limit of one bobblehead per visitor per day.
The bobblehead series continues through September with a different Reds legend available each month:
- June: Joe Nuxhall
- July: Gus Bell
- August: Vada Pinson
- September: Ted Kluszewski
- Member-exclusive George Wright (available with all levels of HOF membership)
Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, FREE for children 12 and under, courtesy of the H.C.S. Foundation, and FREE for active military/veterans, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.
The best way to ensure a bobblehead is to join the museum as a member. To become a member, please visit RedsMuseum.org for more information or call (513) 765-7926.
Press release provided by Cincinnati Reds