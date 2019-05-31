Registered sex offender released from prison facing 7 counts rape, kidnapping

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A grand jury indicted David Horsley on Friday on kidnapping and rape charges.
Police say Horsley threatened the victim with a knife and then raped her.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Horsley is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1993 of attempted murder with a sexual motivation, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
He was released from jail in January 2018, the registry said.
Prosecutors tell FOX19 NOW that Horsley knew his latest victim but they haven’t released any more information about the case.
