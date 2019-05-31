Summerfair Cincinnati at Coney Island is back for its 52nd year

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Summerfest Cincinnati at Coney Island gets in full swing on Friday and runs through Sunday.
More than 300 artists and craftspeople from across the country are exhibiting and selling works ranging from ceramics and sculptures to painting and photography.
In addition, there are four stages with local and regional entertainers and you can also sample a variety of gourmet food.
The juried art exhibits are showcased in 12 categories, including photography, painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed media.
Tickets to Summerfair are $10 (cash only at the gate). Children under 12 get in free.
Advance one-day or multi-day tickets are available online at summerfair.org.
Hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds from Summerfair Cincinnati provide award, scholarship and exhibit opportunities to a variety of emerging (high school and college), individual (working professional) artists and local/regional small and mid-sized arts organizations throughout the year.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.