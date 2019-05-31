XU extends Travis Steele’s contract

Steele led Xavier to the second round of the 2019 National Invitation Tournament where it lost in overtime at Texas, the eventual NIT Champion. Steele, who took over a team with no returning double-figure scorers, was picked to finish sixth in the BIG EAST Conference preseason coaches poll. The Musketeers won six of their last seven regular season BIG EAST games to finish tied for third in the league standings at 9-9.