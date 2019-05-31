XU extends Travis Steele’s contract

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Xavier University added an additional year to head basketball coach Travis Steele’s contract through the 2024 season.
“This extension reflects the confidence I have in the direction of our program,” said XU athletics director Greg Christopher. “Working with Travis and his staff, I have seen their work-ethic, strategy and decision-making in action. Travis successfully managed our transition, laying a new foundation for excellence. The future of Xavier basketball has never been brighter.
Steele led Xavier to the second round of the 2019 National Invitation Tournament where it lost in overtime at Texas, the eventual NIT Champion. Steele, who took over a team with no returning double-figure scorers, was picked to finish sixth in the BIG EAST Conference preseason coaches poll. The Musketeers won six of their last seven regular season BIG EAST games to finish tied for third in the league standings at 9-9.
Steele was a finalist for the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top first-year head coach in Division I. Steele, who finished 19-16 in his first season as the Xavier head coach, led XU to eight wins in its last 11 games.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.