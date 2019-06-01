Cyclists bike to Alabama in hopes of raising $100,000 for a good cause

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) – A group of cyclists are biking from downtown Cincinnati to Alabama hoping to raise money for a good cause beginning early Saturday morning.
University of Dayton professor Dr. Peter Titlebaum and two others are biking from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. The group plans to make several stops along the way in an excursion lasting seven days.
“The goal is good news, we need good news in our world,” said Titlebaum.
The trek is more than 600 miles and Titlebaum says it’s all worth it. The goal is to raise $100,000 for both museums and a scholarship at University of Dayton.
Titlebaum says it’s all about contributing to the legacy he hopes to leave behind and encouraging others to do the same. At each stop Titlebaum and his group will be inspiring others to reach their best potential.
“I want these two museums to go on for perpetuity. I’m an underdog fan and both these groups started with underdogs and they just wanted to be treated fairly,” said Titlebaum who faces his own struggles with dyslexia. If you’re interested in donating to the Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour, click here. https://ride4freedomtour.com/
