‘Forever in our hearts’: Huge crowd walks, prays for West Chester quadruple murder victims

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - There was a large police presence Friday in West Chester as family members of the four people killed on April 29 marched for justice.
The family is holding up pretty well, considering the tragedy that’s befallen them the last few weeks. On Friday, hundreds of members of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati walked from the apartment complex where the murders happened to the Sikh Temple to pray more than a mile away.
They started the vigil by lighting candles and praying for those killed: Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, according to Sikh temple leaders. Temple leaders said a blessing right outside the Wyndtree Drive apartment where the murder took place.
"There is one God, there is one humanity, there is one creation, under which we should all unite,” said Jaipal Singh, of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati.
People carried signs that read “Forever in our hearts” and walked together for more than mile, chanting all the way back to the Sikh Temple to pray. West Chester police and Chief Joel Herzog walked alongside, escorting the crowd and making sure the long trek was a safe one.
"He took my mother away,” said Garry Hans, who flew in from Melbourne, Australia to bury his mother, aunt, cousin’s sister and uncle. "It’s shocking, my body’s still like in shock. I can’t think. I don’t have words. I can’t explain, like, how sad I am.”
Hans said all four were shot in the head multiple times, and despite the funeral home doing its best, he said he was heartbroken to find that he couldn’t recognize any of them.
He said his mom was here in the U.S. on holiday, visiting relatives in Maryland and D.C. first before coming to West Chester. Sadly, he said, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"I don’t know why he did it. Please God answer -- we’re still waiting for the justice,” said Hans.
Now, he said, friends and family are coming in from all over the country.
The congregation continued their prayers at the Sikh Temple, vowing justice will be swift, and it will be served. He said he has full faith in the West Chester Police Department.
"America’s a beautiful country -- they have so many sources, they will catch you,” said Hans.
Hans will start praying at the Sikh Temple at noon Saturday, then the ceremony for all four together should start after that.
His uncle said the city back in India where the bodies will eventually be buried is several hours away from the airport. Given the extreme heat and conditions there, and no way to keep the embalmed bodies safe, all four will be cremated here before being taken back home.
So far, no arrests have been made in the quadruple murder case.
