Petition calls for signage, guardrails at site of Ind. crash that took teen’s life

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - In February, slick roads were to blame for a crash that cost 18-year-old Brett Fox his life along IN-1.
“He told me to do it,” Brett’s mother Heather Fox said. “He would be proud. He wants to see his friends be safe and I think he would want something done about it.”
Heather Fox is among a group of family and friends spearheading an effort to make changes along IN-1. They just launched a petition to ask for any number of changes from signage to guardrails to drainage concerns.
In a message to the Indiana Department of Transportation, organizers requested increased signage and a guardrail. The department responded to the request saying they would look into signage but the stretch of road does not meet their requirements for a guardrail. The department cited the speed limit, level and slope of the road.
“They might have a point but I think that if they keep any water or drainage from coming across the road then the guardrail might not be a necessity,” Heather Fox said.
Brett Fox had just signed to play football in college before the crash. Friends and family hope to make these changes in his name to keep others safe.
“He truly lit up a room. Anybody would say that about somebody but Brett was the loudest, brightest, most cheerful kid in a room at all times,” Brett’s friend Dillon Fox said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.