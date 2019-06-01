Rain, some thunder tonight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In a somewhat humid air mass, rain and thunder are possible into the overnight hours as a cool front approaches from the northwest.
That cool front will work through the Tri-State Sunday morning and there may be a few lingering showers associated with it.
As it continues to work to the southeast, clearing skies will take over.
By Sunday afternoon we can expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temps in the mid 70s.
High pressure and dry weather will start the upcoming week.
Monday morning will be on the cool side with morning lows in the upper 40s.
Afternoon highs will settle in below normal as well in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
Tuesday looks very nice as well with highs in the upper 70s.
Unfortunately, this nice weather won’t last.
An unsettled pattern will set up on Wednesday with rain and thunder each day from mid-week into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.