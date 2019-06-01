Wet weather Saturday night. Otherwise, dry and comfy

By Catherine Bodak | June 1, 2019 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 7:51 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Watch for areas of fog this morning. Otherwise, clear skies and light winds are in the forecast.

This afternoon, we’ll see increasing clouds. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s.

A cold front will move into the Tri-State overnight. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Most of the wet weather will exit the region by Sunday afternoon. High pressure will provide a series of dry and comfortable days. Our next chances for showers will arrive Wednesday.

