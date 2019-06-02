Gov. DeWine orders half-staff flags after Virginia Beach shooting

By Erin Couch | June 1, 2019 at 11:26 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:26 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff one day after 12 were killed in a Virginia Beach mass shooting.

DeWine issued the order in accordance with President Trump to lower U.S. flags at all public venues at half-staff in the wake of the mass shooting where a gunman opened fire in his workplace — a Virginia municipal building.

Ohio flags should also be flown at half-staff.

The order will last through sunset on Tuesday, June 4.

