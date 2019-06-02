High Pressure Equals Sunshine

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -In the wake of a slow-moving cold front that passed through the region today, high pressure, cooler temperatures, and abundant sunshine will greet you on Monday.
Expect skies to clear out tonight, which will allow temperatures by morning to drop into the upper 40s.
Afternoon high temps will be a bit below normal but still rather pleasant near the 70 degree mark.
Tuesday wil once again start on a cool note, but afternoon highs will climb back into the mid 70s.
Enjoy Monday and Tuesday, because from Wednesday into the weekend, another unsettled pattern sets up across the tri-state.
Temperatures from Wednesday into the weekend will steady out into the upper 70s and low 80s with rain and thunder a decent bet every day.
