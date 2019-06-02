Suspect arrested after shots fired in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested in relation to a Mount Auburn shots-fired incident and foot pursuit that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say suspect Markel Huff, 23, was arrested on five charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, improper handling of a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was believed to have fled the scene at 2300 Auburn Ave. after police responded to a call reporting shots fired around 3 p.m., authorities say. Officers then pursued him on foot for over an hour and arrested him near the Christ Hospital parking garage.
A 9 mm handgun was recovered from the scene, according to police.
Huff is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
