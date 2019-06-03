American Red Cross continues to help those affected by the Dayton tornadoes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -At least 300 American Red Cross Disaster Relief workers are in Dayton helping those who were affected by the tornadoes of last week.
The American Red Cross says they have four shelters helping those affected.
“They are surveying the damage trying to to get a handle on the magnitude of the situation." said Regional Communications and Marketing Director for the American Red Cross, Marita Salkowski.
The storm tore through Trotwood, Brookville, Beavercreek, Northside and Riverside, Dayton city officials said.
“It’s pretty bad...it is pretty bad. I mean, you can just tell from driving around in the community and seeing the neighborhoods that have their roofs off or homes are reduced in some cases to nothing but rubble. It’s a heartbreaking situation,” said Salkowski.
Newer technology is what is helping the residents pick up the pieces.
“The idea is to help provide some sort of normalcy and put the people on the path to recovery,” said Salkowski.
Salkowski says the last major tornado to hit the Montgomery County area was in 1974. Thirty-two people died and more than 11 hundred people injured.
