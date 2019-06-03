Search wraps up for remains of teen who disappeared from Kenton County nearly 40 years ago

Sellers, who was 17 years old at the time of his disappearance, was at the Kenton County Fair where police say he was intoxicated and got into a fist fight. Officers were called out and picked Sellers up, but instead of taking him to a holding cell, they decided to drive him to his home in Visalia. Sellers reportedly asked those two officers to drop him off about a mile away so he could sober up before going home, but he never made it there.