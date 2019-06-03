Summer lunch programs available across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - While kids are out of school for the summer, several places are offering options for free lunch and some are even serving breakfast.
The Kenton County Public Library will provide free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Those over 18 can pay a small fee for food.
Here are the locations, dates and hours:
- Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch, 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY. Monday - Friday, June 3- July 26, from 11:30 a.m - 1 p.m.
- Kenton County Public Library - Covington Branch, 502 Scott Boulevard, Covington, KY. Monday - Friday, June 10 - July 26, from noon - 1 p.m.
- Kenton County Public Library - William E. Durr Branch, 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence, KY. Friday, June 14 - August 2, Noon - 1 p.m.
For more information about “Feeding Bodies and Minds @ the Library”, click here.
Cincinnati Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch for children from June 3 - August 2.
The free meals will be available Monday - Friday to children 18 years of age and under, or to anyone between the ages of 19 and 21 who is determined by a state or local public-educational agency to be mentally of physically disabled.
To receive a free meal, arrive at the serving site 15 minutes before serving time. No registration is needed.
All meals must be eaten at the site.
There will be no meals distributed on Wednesday, July 4.
See the list below for sites and times or call the CPS Food Services Department at (513) 363-0800
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is joining with UMC Food Ministry and Mt. Healthy City Schools to provide meals and snacks for children 18 and younger. People ages 19 through 21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs also are eligible for free summer meals.
The Summer Meals program, sponsored by the USDA and Ohio Department of Education, runs weekdays from June 3 - August 16 (except for Thursday, July 4), at the Main Library and the following library locations:
· Main Library (Children’s Learning Center and TeenSpot): Meal at noon, snack at 3 p.m.
· Avondale Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 3:30 p.m.
· Bond Hill Branch: Meal at 1 p.m., snack at 4 p.m.
· College Hill Branch: Meal at 4:15 p.m.
· Covedale Branch: Meal at 3 p.m.
· Deer Park Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 4 p.m. (service ends Aug. 12)
· Elmwood Place Branch: Meal at 1 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)
· Groesbeck Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m.
· Madisonville Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack 4:15 p.m.
· Mt. Healthy Branch: Meal at 1 p.m. (Monday–Thursday, June 3-July 11 only)
· North Central Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)
· Pleasant Ridge Branch: Meal at 3 p.m.
· Reading Branch: Snack at 1:30 p.m., meal at 4:30 p.m.
· St. Bernard Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 4:30 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)
· Walnut Hills Branch: Meal at 4 p.m.
· West End Branch: Meal at 1 p.m., snack at 4 p.m.
Forest Hills School District does not participate in the summer lunch program. However, they do partner with CPS to provide free lunch and breakfast to any students in need in the district.
The meals will be available Monday - Friday at the Mt. Washington Rec Center, 1715 Beacon Street, from June 3 - August 2.
Goshen Local Schools Free Summer Lunch Program is available to children age 1 through 18 at Goshen Local Schools Marr/Cook Elementary cafeteria, 6696 Goshen Road, Monday - Friday, from 11:30 am. - 12:30 p.m.
Individuals’ ages 19 through 21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs also are eligible for free summer meals.
Adults who accompany their child can purchase a lunch for $3.75.
Kings Local School District Free Summer Lunch program begins on June 3 at South Lebanon Community Center.
The first week will extend and include the entire week of June 3 - June 7.
The following week up to and including Friday, July 26, the program will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly.
You do not have to be enrolled in Kings Schools to attend.
The Summer Program is a federally funded program through the U.S.D.A./Ohio Department of Education and free meals are available to ALL children between the ages of 1-18 years of age.
Youth from ages of 19-21 that have a disability (as determined by the state or a local education agency) can also participate and are also eligible to receive free meals.
Wilmington City School District is offering lunch free of charge to children 18 years and young in the Wilmington community.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday, from May 28 - August 9 (excluding July 4), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria.
Children do not have to be enrolled in WCS or on free or reduced meals to receive a lunch free of charge.
All meals must be eaten on site.
If an adult would like a meal, they can be purchased for $4.
Winton Woods City School District is offering free hot meals at Winton Woods Intermediate School, 825 Waycross Road, Cincinnati, OH, from June 3 - July 26, Monday - Friday (no meals served on Thursday, July 4).
Breakfast is served from 8:15 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from noon - 1:00 p.m.
Anyone 18 years old and young can eat free, up to 21 years old with an IEP.
Meals must be eaten on site.
Winton Woods will also serve mobile meals from June 3 - July 27 (no meals served on Thursday, July 4), Monday - Saturday at the following stops:
- Powel Crosley YMCA, 9601 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 10:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- Greenhills Community Buildren, 8 Enfield Street, Cincinnati, OH, 11:30 a.m - noon
- The Quail Apartments, 11046 Quailridge Court, Cincinnati, OH, 12:10 p.m. -12:40 p.m.
- Forest Park Apartments, 580 Drewdrop Circle, Cincinnati, OH, 12:50 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.
The Salvation Army provides bagged meals for the weekend to each income-eligible child who is signed up on Friday at all of their free lunch sites. For more information, call the Salvation Army at (513) 423-9452.
