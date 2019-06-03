21-year-old arrested, charged with murder in East Price Hill shooting

June 3, 2019 at 9:17 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:02 PM

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in an East Price Hill shooting from earlier this month.

It happened June 2 in the 3300 block of Basset Road. Cincinnati police say 32-year-old Taher Taher was pronounced dead at the scene after 8 p.m.

On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Terrance Dear in the case. Dear has been charged with one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

