Woman leaps from window to escape 6-hour rape, NYPD says

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police in New York are searching for the man accused of raping a 29-year-old woman over the course of six hours on the morning of May 30.
Investigators said the crime took place inside the suspect’s home from 6 a.m. until noon, at which point the victim managed to free herself by leaping from a window.
Her condition is unknown, but detectives said the suspect fractured her face by punching her multiple times.
Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, a 53-year-old black male who stands about 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and sports a bald head.
When the victim escaped, the suspect fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate that reads “JZEY32,” police said.
NYPD wants anyone with information about Hosang’s whereabouts to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
