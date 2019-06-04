Cincinnati ranks 5th worst in bed bugs list, report says

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati has a huge problem with bed bugs.
According to Terminix, the Queen City ranked 5th in the country for the worst issue with beg bugs.
The first week of June is National Beg Bug Awareness Week and companies say they want to help keep the creepy critters away from you.
Terminix says one in five Americans encounter beg bugs, but nearly half don’t know how to fix the issue.
They advise summer travelers to be aware of the small creatures as increased potential for seeing them in other places besides bedding and mattresses when you’re on the road.
They say during these months, beg bugs can be found in airports, hotels and even on personal belongings such as luggage and purses.
Rose Pest Solutions also want summer travelers to be aware of how to treat a beg bug issue, especially if your child is partaking in summer camp.
They advise having your child change into a clean set of clothes and putting the worn clothing into a tightly sealed plastic bag.
Next, they say to vacuum the area and then directly put all affected clothes into the washer on the highest temperature setting possible.
All clothes not able to be washed can be placed in the dryer for 20 minutes to kill any live beg bugs and their eggs, they say.
For more information on how to get a rid of a potential bed bug problem, you can check out their website.
