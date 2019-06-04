Judge sentences Kenton County child molester to life in prison

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Kenton County judge followed a jury’s recommendation and imposed the maximum sentence Tuesday on a man found guilty of child molestation.
On April 25, 2019, A Kenton County jury deliberated a little more than an hour finding Jeremy Breeden, 41, guilty of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse, all against a child under the age of 12.
The same jury took only 10 minutes to return the maximum possible sentence on each charge of life, 10 years, and 10 years, respectively, and recommended those sentences run consecutively, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
During the trial, the child testified while spending the night at Breeden’s home in Bromley, KY, he entered a room where the child was laying in bed and sexually abused them.
The attorney’s office said the child told the mother and she testified she confronted Breeden via text message immediately after learning of the abuse.
The mother said Breeden denied the allegations repeatedly the first day, but the following day his words began to change. The mother saved her text messages and called the Park Hills Police Department, according to the attorney’s office.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders highlighted 26 texts in the case where Breeden made incriminating references such as apologizing to the child, healing the child, and rebuilding the child’s trust.
Breeden took the stand in his own defense and said the prosecutor was taking his words out of context in some instances.
“Jeremy Breeden’s own attempts to talk the child’s mother out of calling the police ultimately secured his conviction,” Sanders said in a news release. “The defendant smugly thought his words would convince this mother not to turn him in, but he thought very wrong because she was a ferocious advocate for her baby as every good mother should be. This child was brave as brave as the child was honest, and just a fantastic witness."
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.