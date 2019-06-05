Authorities ID body near river as woman missing since day of Dayton-area tornadoes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A body found Tuesday near the Stillwater River has been identified as the woman that had gone missing the night of the Dayton-area tornadoes, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The news of the body’s discovery came this week around the same time as the endangered missing adult alert for Catherine Clayburn, 71, was canceled.
Clayburn, diagnosed with dementia, went missing during the recently devastating Dayton-area tornadoes. She left her home on East Floyd Avenue the evening of the tornadic activity and was not seen after.
The body found Tuesday was located near the area of Clayburn’s home.
Her cause of death has not yet been determined. The matter is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
