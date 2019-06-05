Brown County man arrested after standoff with special response team detail

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a Brown County man was arrested Tuesday after a standoff with a special response team.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Robertson Road home of Paul Valentine, 36, at 2 p.m. to apprehend him on multiple outstanding warrants from both Clermont and Brown counties, according to the release. Valentine, armed with a knife, refused to comply and barricaded himself inside.
Deputies then requested the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) to assist negotiations, the office said in the release. SRT detail arrived at 5 p.m. and entered Valentine’s mobile home after a search warrant was obtained.
Valentine was found under the mobile home and was taken into custody, according to the release.
He is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.
