Cherry Grove Graeter’s reopens with ice cream-themed indoor play place

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Talk about “playing with your food.”
Thanks to a new installation at a Graeter’s location in Anderson Township, your kids can play off their sugar rush with an frozen treat-themed playroom opening Wednesday.
The Cherry Grove neighborhood scoop shop — which was renovated in March — is reopening with a play area complete with dessert-inspired accessories. The store also added a drive-thru window.
Kids can slide down a cone, play see-saw on an ice cream scoop and live out their dreams of driving an ice cream truck — all in the confines of an indoor playground.
The hours of the Beechmont Avenue store are 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
