FEMA officials tour Dayton area hit by tornadoes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Federal disaster officials are touring tornado damage in the Dayton area over the next two days.
Wednesday, teams will assess the damage in Trotwood, where an EF4 tornado was confirmed last week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, plan to visit areas in all 10 counties in Ohio hit by a record number of tornadoes.
Beavercreek and Celina, where an EF3 was confirmed, are the next two cities on their list.
Last week, Ohio EMA requested that FEMA and the SBA conduct a preliminary damage assessment to see if Ohio is eligible to receive federal assistance.
The goal of this assessment is to provide the state a count of the number of homes and businesses destroyed, as well as those who have minor or major damage to their property.
Once the assessment is complete, FEMA and SBA will give their report to Ohio EMA.
If the state meets the criteria, Gov. Mike DeWine can request a Presidential Disaster Declaration, and President Donald Trump would would decide if federal assistance is going to be given.
For many, this is a first step to a long process.
