Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect Wednesday with two rounds of heavy rain and possible SEVERE STORMS expected.
We’ve already seen pockets of thunder and heavy rain this morning.
A second chance of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, could arrive mainly during then early evening hours.
The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but heavy downpours could offer up a short-term flooding issue.
Timing is always hard to pin down until the storms form and head our way.
With that in mind, our preliminary estimate is that the greatest threats will be after 5 p.m. for parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Otherwise, expect a daytime high near 80 degrees.
Look for unsettled weather through the weekend, but these are not expected to be not wash-out days.
There is a slight chance Thursday afternoon.
Friday looks mainly dry before widespread storms return for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 70s and low 80’s as humidity returns.
