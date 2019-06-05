FOX19 NOW team receives 6 Emmy nominations

June 5, 2019 at 7:16 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 9:11 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Members of the FOX19 NOW news team received a total of six Emmy nominations this week.

Those nominations include:

BREAKING NEWS: Coverage of the 5/3 shooting

CONTINUING COVERAGE: “Amanda’s Story,” Tricia Macke’s four-part series about a gymnast who experienced abuse

PROMOTION NEWS: “Everywhere I Go” by Jeff Paulus

PUBLIC/CURRENT/COMMUNITY AFFAIRS PROGRAM: Foster Care to Forever Family

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT: Stefano Dipietrantonio’s reporting on the Brittany Stykes murder case

SOCIETAL CONCERNS -- NEW SERIES: Stefano Dipietrantonio’s reporting on dangerous dogs in the area

