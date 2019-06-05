New secret council texts released: Behind the scenes of City Hall power struggle over city manager

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - More secret messages exchanged by Cincinnati City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five" are out.
The city released the latest batch Wednesday after a special master for Ohio Court of Claims ruled in favor of a local media outlet seeking the messages, ones we also have sought.
They were written last year and exchanged by P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman and Wendell Young.
Here are some of the highlights:
Regarding race and racial tensions
Exchange between former City Manager Harry Black and P.G. Sittenfeld regarding Mayor John Cranley:
- Sittenfeld: If Cranley throws dirt at you through the Enquirer, having Chief on record being supportive is great, but I think having Rocky (Merz, city spokesman) supply a quote from a community leader or NAACP accusing of attempt to slander you as a black leader is also good, habit of vengefulness, etc.
Exchange between Young, Seelbach, Sittenfeld, Landsman over prospect of a buyout of Black’s contract and reaction of the African American community:
- Sittenfeld: Greg, just keeping you posted: Chris, Wendell, T, and I do NOT support a buyout for Harry. And AA community & leadership is outraged at prospect of buyout & force out.
- Text source not identified: Just so you know, I spoke with John (Cranley) and he said the buyout was to help with the racial tension. I told him that was insulting.
Exchange between Young, Sittenfeld, Landsman, and Seelbach:
- Sittenfeld: Separate FYI: the #2 at the Sentinels (organization of black Cincinnati police officers) just called me and asked that I pass this along: she and Lou Arnold just had a meeting with John (Cranley), where she said John tried to divide and conquer the Sentinels from the other African-American groups, and also intentionally misrepresented the Manager’s (Harry Black) position. Not for public consumption, but she asked that you all be notified.
- Text source not identified: Divide and conquer is his thing. He (Cranley) tried to do that to me twice this week.
- Young: You saw that on a larger scale during the Responsible Bidder wrangling. He tried to pit the Urban League, Ministers Alliance, CAA, and others against the NAACP, The Black Agenda, and more. Typical Cranley tactic. Don’t forget that he will lie in a heartbeat.
Exchange between Landsman and Seelbach regarding public statement about firing Black
- Seelbach: Tamaya (Dennard) wants the public lynching in the statement, but I would settle about black leadership being under attack. Would you agree to that
Regarding Harry Black and job performance
Text from Seelbach to Young, Sittenfeld and Landsman regarding what he talked about with Black during a meeting on March 12:
- My issues with him. Especially responsible bidder. That I’ve worked on it for almost 6 years. I’ve made compromise after compromise when the other side wouldn’t have given an inch. Had 1,000 meetings. And then he goes last week and testifies for hours about it will basically bankrupt the city and prevent all AA people from getting work... without even talking to me. And also his lack of any kind of leadership on fixing the streetcar. He agreed to specific things on both fronts, in addition to restarting our relationship in exchange for me not voting to fire him! And late night, not sober phone calls. Which I know others have talked to him about as well.
Text from Sittenfeld to Landsman and Seelbach:
- Sittenfeld: Team, I knew there was one thing I meant to bring up that I forgot on the call. 4 of us at a time need to have a conversation with Harry about things he needs to improve. I’ve overtly told him I believe he needs to seek some sort of counseling. But he needs to hear it collectively from us, and frankly to understand that his job depends on correcting certain things.
- Sittenfeld: Wendell, I’m okay with waiting if the others agree. HOWEVER, it’s a conversation that must be had - sooner rather than later. Harry struggles with some things and needs to know we support him, but also bring certain expectations. I’ll defer to the group on timing.
Texts between Seelbach and Sittenfeld
- Seelbach: Did I tell you that Harry called me to tell me (for what he thought was the first time) about Denver... forgetting (because he was drunk or high) that he told me every detail Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m.
- Seelbach: Seriously he needs help.
- Seelbach: He can do whatever he wants on his own time.. But he cannot make calls or received (sic) calls when drinking
- Sittenfeld: If this happens after we make our expectations clear, or refuses to seek the appropriate help, at that point, it’ll have to be termination at the 8-months
- Sittenfeld: but we need to share that with him collectively, and from a place of trying to support him thru what might be an actual disease.
- Seelbach: Yes, I recorded our conversation Tuesday. He was 100% not sober. And he doesn’t even remember talking to me. BTW, I have recorded two conversations in my lifetime. The one with Cranley on Sunday. And Harry on Tuesday
Regarding Mayor John Cranley
Exchange between Sittenfeld and Young
- Sittenfeld: Asked by a reporter whether John (Cranley) has the other 4 to support firing the Manager, John’s answer was, “I haven’t asked them yet."
- Young: Mini-Trump is lying again
Exchange between Landsman and Sittenfeld:
- Sittenfeld: It’s all f**king angling and politics rather than: what might actually allow us to keep a lid on the damn city so that it’s not a racial powder keg. and why the hell should we have to pay $600k to settle a personality dispute between two grown men! (Black and Cranley)
Exchange between Seelbach and Sittenfeld
- Sittenfeld: You know John (Cranley) at 2pm told Harry, resign or I’ll launch a smear campaign against you.
- Seelbach: No, I did not know that.
- Seelbach: What was Harry’s response?
- Sittenfeld: Not taking it
- Sittenfeld: Our government is not a monarchy for John to discard people as he pleases
Text messages and emails from Mayor Cranley regarding Harry Black were also released Wednesday.
We are seeking comment from each member of the Gang of Five along with Mayor Cranley. We will update this story once we hear back.
We already received thousands of texts earlier this year when the Gang of Five entered into a settlement that released them after an anti-tax activist sued for the secret messages in April 2018.
The messages showed the five members of council conducted public business in private in violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.
The city of Cincinnati paid Mark Miller of Coalition Opposed to Additional Taxes and Spending (COAST) $101,000 “as a civil forfeiture, statutory damages and payment of reasonable attorneys’ fees," city records show.
Here’s how it breaks out:
- $90,000 to cover Miller’s court costs. He was represented by the Finney Law Firm.
- $10,000 in statutory forfeiture for Councilman Wendell Young destroying his text messages by deleting them from his phone
- $1,000 to Miller
This comes on top of $71,963 the city already spent last year in outside lawyers and a vendor Sittenfeld, Landsman, Seelbach, Dennard and Young.
The case began in April 2018 Miller filed suit.
The lawsuit accused the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Cranley asking Black to resign in violation of Ohio’s Sunshine Law and the city charter.
Since the lawsuit was filed, attorneys for the Gang have released all of the text messages they exchanged in the group string, not ones exchanged between two council members.
Those messages were eyebrow-raising, with Young calling the mayor a liar and referring to him as “little sucker."
In another, Sittenfeld urged the former city manager to seek counseling.
In other messages, Black promised Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.