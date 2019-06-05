3 hospitalized when chase ends in crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were hospitalized when a chase ended in a crash in Middletown early Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The suspect who fled a trooper, a 17-year-old from Sydney, Ohio, is believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time, troopers said in a news release.
A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2004 Toyota Camry reported stolen after spotting it on southbound Interstate 75 near Ohio 73 in Franklin just after 2 a.m., according to OSP.
The vehicle pulled to the berm and stopped. As the trooper approached, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued, they said.
The pursuit ended in neighboring Middletown with the fleeing vehicle crashing into a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that happened to come upon the chase.
Three people were hurt and taken to Atrium Medical Center; patrol officials said. No officers were hurt.
The suspect was among those taken to the hospital, a 17-year-old from Sidney, Ohio. He was seriously hurt, troopers said.
The driver of the other vehicle also was seriously hurt and identified as Courtney Tanner, 33, of Lebanon.
Her passenger, Anthony Hurrigan, 31, of Middletown, has minor injuries.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.