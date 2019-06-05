Locals picked in Major League Baseball Draft

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Two local pitchers heard their names on the second day of Major League Baseball’s draft.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Xavier University junior Conor Grammes in the fifth round of the amateur draft. Grammes, who only pitched a total of three innings in high school, blossomed on the mound at XU.
“The (Xavier) coaching staff freed me up to become the best baseball player I could be,” Grammes told FOX19 Now on the phone just hours after being drafted. “It’s super exciting and I’m ready to start this next chapter in my life.”
Grammes had success as a hitter and pitcher at Xavier, but says he will start his professional career as a pitcher.
One round after the Diamondbacks selected Grammes, the Milwaukee Brewers picked former Moeller star Nick Bennett.
Bennett is a left-handed pitcher at the University of Louisville. He helped Moeller win a state baseball championship in 2015.
