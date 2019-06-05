Man pleads guilty in connection with death of driver who struck his 4-year-old son

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Jamall Killings pleaded guilty Wednesday to felonious assault in connection with the death of Jamie Urton in March 2017.
Urton was on his way back from a lunch break when he accidentally hit and injured a 4-year-old boy with his vehicle on Kenton Street in Walnut Hills and then was beaten and shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy, who is the son of Jamall Killings, survived.
Killings, 27, was accused of going up to Urton’s car and beating him.
He was also charged with murder because he contributed to Urton’s death.
911 calls caught the aftermath of the shooting.
Killings can be heard admitting to shooting the driver, according to a recording of the call, prosecutors say.
"I took care of dude. I killed him. He's dead. He dead. The dude that hit you by the car. He dead. I killed him. I'm serious he's dead. The dude that him you with the car… I killed him," the man said, apparently addressing the boy.
The man on the call also can be heard comforting the injured child by telling him:
"You hear me? He dead. I killed him. He dead. You good," the man said on the recording.
“Your daddy got you. You know I love you, don’t you? I’m here with you. I love you, baby.”
A judge gave Killings 24 months credit for time served. He has to report to the Correction Reception Center in Orient before being released.
In May, the man who prosecutors say gunned down Urton, Deonte Baber, was found guilty of two counts of murder by a Hamilton County Jury.
The first murder count is for ‘purposeful murder,' the second count is for ‘killing someone while committing a felony.'
A Hamilton County judge sentenced Baber to 18 years to life.
Common Pleas Court Judge J. Patrick Foley III also ruled that Baber, 27, must register as a violent offender if he is released from jail.
Judge Foley says Baber has a credit of 713 days served.
There must be at least 18 years served before Baber is eligible for parole.
