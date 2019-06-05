Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting that resulted in 9-year-old’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the people authorities say was in a Mount Auburn residence the day a 9-year-old was fatally shot has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
In January 2017, authorities say Ke’von Smith and others entered a residence in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue and shot 39-year-old Hudson Thompson and his 9-year-old daughter Alexandrea Thompson. They said another minor child was threatened to stay on the first floor of the home and keep quiet.
The 39-year-old survived his injuries, but Alexandrea died as a result of her gunshot wound to the back. Her death was later ruled a homicide.
Smith, not yet 20 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison and is required to register as a violent offender for life.
